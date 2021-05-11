KUWAIT: Kuwait has registered less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day Monday after the daily count remained over that threshold since Feb 28. The Ministry of Health has announced recording 978 new coronavirus infections on Monday and 992 the day before, giving a sign of hope that the situation of the pandemic in the country could be improving. The new figures take the total cases in the country up to 286,064, while total deaths reached 1,652 after the ministry announced seven related deaths Monday and 10 the previous day.

The ministry’s spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad pointed out Monday that some 1,250 more people had been cured of the virus over the previous 24 hours, raising the total of those who have overcome the disease to 270,883. He added that the number of people hospitalized with the virus stood at 13,511 as of Monday, with 210 of them in intensive care units. Dr Sanad revealed that some 8,212 swab tests were conducted over the same period, bringing the total to 2,411,948. He renewed public calls to abide by health precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Dr Sanad said on Monday that 6,500 vaccination doses for COVID-19 have been administered to employees at 360 and Al-Kout shopping malls as part of the second phase of the roving inoculation campaign that kicked off on Sunday. Dr Sanad added that the ministry aims at immunizing all staff at the central commercial malls to ensure a safe environment for visitors of these markets.

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah had informed the ministers during the Cabinet’s weekly meeting Monday about the latest developments related to the pandemic where casualties dropped and recovery rate was estimated at 94.6 percent. The ministers were also briefed about the inoculation campaign as part of the precautions aimed at achieving community safety and stem spread of the pandemic.

The ministers discussed recommendations set by the coronavirus emergency committee and decided to end the partial curfew as of first day of Eid Al-Fitr, close all commercial business from 8 pm to 5 am except for pharmacies, food and pharmaceutical businesses, eateries and maintenance companies and agencies, indefinitely. The government decided to allow the reopening of cinemas and theaters only for those who have been immunized. Eateries are allowed to pursue work with deliveries only. Establishments and institutions are allowed to call in maximum 60 percent of their staff. – KUNA