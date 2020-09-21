KUWAIT: The ministry of health yesterday registered 530 additional COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 99,964, while one new fatality took the death toll to 585. Ministry Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said the confirmed cases include patients who contracted the virus due to contact with infected people, while others remain under examination to determine the source.

The cases include 137 in Ahmadi health zone, 129 in Hawally, 102 in the Capital, 91 in Jahra health zone and 71 in Farwaniya. Active cases amount to 8,449, with 93 in intensive care units, Sanad elaborated. Health authorities conducted 3,944 swab tests in 24 hours to reach a total of 711,236, he added. Earlier, the ministry confirmed 762 fresh recovery cases, raising total recoveries to 90,930. – KUNA