KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs a Cabinet meeting via videoconference on Monday. —KUNA

KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah said Monday the percentage of recoveries from the novel coronavirus was around 79 percent, but there was a rise in infections among citizens due to gatherings. Sheikh Basel, addressing a Cabinet meeting via videoconference chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, said the Ministry of Health has been conducting measures to curb spread of COVID-19 to ultimately terminate it. The Ministry of Health (MoH) had announced Monday that 641 people were infected with the novel coronavirus during the previous 24 hours, putting total number of contaminated cases at 40,291. Ministry spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily briefing the virus took lives of four people during the same period, with the total number of deaths from the infectious disease amounting to 330 since its outbreak in the country several months ago. The total caseload of the infections included 383 Kuwaiti citizens and 258 non-Kuwaitis, Dr Sanad added. The ministry also said 530 people recovered, bringing the total number to 31,770.

Laborers’ cities

Meanwhile, the Cabinet discussed a report by the services committee about addressing obstacles facing the construction of cities for laborers, Deputy Premier, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh said in a statement. He said His Highness the Prime Minister assigned Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah to represent him at the conference of Sudan’s partners, which is due in Germany on June 25, 2020. Sheikh Dr Ahmad will also represent His Highness the Prime Minister at the international pledges summit, on June 27th, to mobilize additional funding to develop and deploy coronavirus vaccines. The government, on the other hand, condemned the Turkish and Iranian military intervention in northern Iraq, considering them blatant violations of Iraq’s sovereignty and a threat to the nation’s security. Kuwait, said Saleh, supported all measures conducted by the Iraqi government to preserve the country’s sovereignty, security and stability. — KUNA