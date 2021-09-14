KUWAIT: Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah briefed Cabinet ministers on the latest health situation in Kuwait in terms of statistics of the coronavirus pandemic, and the decline in COVID-19 infections to “the lowest level” reaching 0.03 percent. He said that the recovery rate rose to 99.09 percent, thanks to Allah Almighty and the high rate of vaccination given to the public.

Furthermore, the Cabinet examined a recommendation regarding a report that the Environment Public Authority submitted on Kuwait’s commitment to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It was notified, through a visual presentation made by the National Committee for Ozone Affairs and Climate Change, about the general framework of Kuwait’s low-carbon strategy 2050, and the document of national contributions 2025-2035.

The Cabinet assigned the Ministry of Electricity and Water, the Ministry of Public Works, the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources, the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries to provide the EPA with a report on the measures that each of these parties will take to reduce carbon emissions, in a manner that ensures Kuwait’s commitment to international agreements and obligations.

Letter to Amir

At the onset of its weekly meeting held at Seif Palace on Monday under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet was briefed on the letter His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received from Lebanese President Michel Aoun, who thanked Kuwait for its permanent support to Lebanon mainly amid current conditions. The Lebanese President affirmed deep-rooted relations between the two countries, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said after the meeting.

The Cabinet was also informed about the message received by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah from Egypt’s President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi on fraternal ties and an invitation to His Highness the Crown Prince to visit Egypt. In addition, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah briefed the Cabinet on results of the visit of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin last week and their talks on cooperation between the two countries.

The talks covered several fields, especially the military, in addition to latest developments in the region and issues of common concern. The US defense secretary expressed his country’s appreciation for Kuwait’s great efforts and unlimited support during the evacuation operations carried out by the US forces from Kabul.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister told the Cabinet about the results of his recent visit to Egypt and his meeting with President Sisi who was handed a written message from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah that dealt with deep-rooted brotherly relations between the two countries and their peoples, as well as means of backing them in all fields, in addition to latest regional and international developments. The minister briefed the Cabinet on results of his participation in the Arab League Foreign Ministers’ regular meeting held last Thursday under Kuwait’s presidency.

Int’l developments

The ministers also discussed political affairs in light of the latest developments on the political arena at international and Arab levels. The Cabinet lauded the interception of explosive-laden drones fired by the Houthi militias towards the Saudi City of Khamis Mushait. It expressed Kuwait’s strong condemnation of continued attempts of terrorist Houthis aiming to threaten Saudi Arabia’s security that constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

The Cabinet renewed Kuwait’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to maintain its security, stability and sovereignty. It called on the international community to take all decisive and serious measures, and immediate actions to stop these terrorist and hostile practices against Saudi Arabia. Finally, the Cabinet congratulated Lebanon on the announcement of formation of the new government led by Najib Mikati, wishing all his cabinet members success to meet aspirations of the Lebanese people. – KUNA