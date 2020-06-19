KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Friday reported 604 more infections with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the country’s count of confirmed cases to 38,678. Five more people also died from the infectious respiratory illness over the past 24 hours, raising Kuwait’s death toll due to the virus to 313 so far, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in a press statement. The latest cases include 313 Kuwaiti citizens, while the remaining patients belong to several other nationalities, Dr Sanad added. In addition, a total of 8,175 patients are still receiving medication at hospitals, while 193 others remain in intensive care units, the spokesman added. He urged anew citizens and residents to follow health and preventive guidelines and measures, chiefly physical distancing. Earlier today, the Ministry of Health confirmed the recovery of 678 additional COVID-19 patients, bringing the overall count of recoveries to 30,190 so far. — KUNA