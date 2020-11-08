Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases rise by 538, deaths by three

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 538 to 131,743 in the past 24 hours, while three patients passed away, raising the death toll to 811, the health ministry said yesterday. Meanwhile, 687 patients have recovered in the same period, upping the total number of recoveries to 122,576.

There are 121 people currently receiving intensive care treatment out of a total 8,356 patients hospitalized, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. Some 5,105 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 965,830 so far, added the spokesman.

The official reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging the public to follow social distancing rules as the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA