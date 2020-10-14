Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases rise by 532, deaths by four

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 532 to 113,269, while four patients passed away during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 676, the health ministry said yesterday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, read a ministry statement.

There are 139 people currently receiving intensive care for the virus out of a total 7,357 patients being hospitalized. Some 4,177 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 786,432 so far, the ministry said. Earlier, the ministry revealed that 728 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 105,236. – KUNA