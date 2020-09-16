KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health (MOH) announced yesterday it registered 698 additional COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 96,999, while three new deaths were added to a death toll of 571. MOH’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the confirmed cases include patients who contracted the virus due to contact with infected people while others remained under examination to determine the source.

The cases were distributed in the following health zones: 171 in Al-Ahmadi, 138 in Al-Farwaniya, 84 in Al-Jahra, 168 in Hawalli and 137 in Al-Asimah (the capital). Additionally, there were 9,241 active cases, while 93 others were admitted in intensive care units, Dr Sanad elaborated.

Health authorities conducted 5,384 swab tests over the past 24 hours with a total of 689,588, he revealed. Dr Sanad urged everyone in Kuwait to adhere to precautionary measures against the virus. Earlier yesterday, the ministry confirmed 968 fresh recovery cases, raising the total to 87,187 cured people so far. – KUNA