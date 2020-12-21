Kuwait’s COVID-19 cases jump by 230 to 148,209, one death

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health (MoH) registered yesterday 230 additional COVID-19 cases over a 24-hour span, increasing the total number of infections to 148,209, while one new death was recorded raising the death toll to 922. Earlier, the ministry confirmed 216 fresh recovery cases, adding to a total of 144,142 cured people thus far.

Plus, active cases amounted to 3,145 with 55 of them in intensive care units, MoH’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. Health authorities conducted 4,788 swab tests in 24 hours raising the total to 1,223,177, he revealed. Dr Sanad urged everyone in Kuwait to adhere to precautionary measures against the virus and maintain social distancing. – KUNA