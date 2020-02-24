KUWAIT: Women wear protective masks at the Mubarakiya Market in Kuwait City yesterday. – Photos by Yasser Al-Zayyat

By A Saleh

KUWAIT: Director of the Chest Diseases Hospital Dr Reem Al-Assoussi stressed all returnees from Iran and those who had contact with them in their respective homes, including domestic helpers, should be re-quarantined, and those who refuse should be legally held accountable. In a tweet, Assoussi stressed the need for what she described as “an immediate decision to set things right” instead of allowing home quarantine.

Pharmaceutically, informed sources noticed an increase in demand on N95 facemasks, which pushed its prices to KD 2.5 per piece at one point yesterday before the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) set the price back to KD 1.320 per piece to prevent a further increase because importers are already finding difficulty in obtaining them at current prices. In the meantime, government sources reassured the public that all needed requirements and facemasks were abundantly available as the ministry had already prepared an emergency plan for the situation.

MoCI undersecretary Abdullah Al-Afasi stressed that in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH), the ministry inspectors had already started inspecting local markets to make sure all foodstuff and medical goods are available and reasonably priced. He also warned of any unjustified price hikes made to profit from the situation at the expense of citizens and residents’ food and health security. “All statistics show that prices are so far stable,” Afasi stressed, urging the public to report any violation by calling hotline 135.

Further, in an attempt to placate public fears of facing short-term food shortages, Afasi stressed quantities and prices of food and medical supplies are being checked hourly, adding that MoCI had already met the Kuwait Supplies Company and customs department to facilitate increasing imports and speedy customs release of goods. “Our strategic reserves of supply goods are enough for 6 to12 months,” he reassured.

Flights suspended

In the meantime, Kuwait International Airport deputy director Saleh Al-Fedaghi issued a directive to all airlines operating at the airport to suspend all flights to Iraq and prevent passengers arriving from there from entering Kuwait, including those who hold residency or entry visas. The directive also includes transit passengers arriving from Iraq. Meanwhile, Kuwait Ports Authority Director Sheikh Yousef Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah yesterday banned all ships arriving from Iraq to Kuwaiti ports until further notice.

Kuwait’s General Administration of Customs also said it has taken stringent precautionary measures after the country reported its first new coronavirus case. Kuwait’s customs has put in place protective measures to make sure its staff members are not at risk of contracting the pneumonia-causing virus, its director general Jamal Al-Jalawi said in a statement. Among the measures taken is a seminar to raise awareness on the disease, in addition to previous actions including suspending the movement of people to and from Iran until further notice because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in the country, he added.

Head of the custom department’s registration and member of the supreme committee of implementing international health regulations in customs Anwar Al-Jabah said that the custom department asked MoH to provide its inspectors with prevention gear including facemasks, gloves and attire so that they can avoid being infected while doing their duties. Jabah added that the customs department had organized a public awareness seminar for its employees on the ideal way to handle inspection of goods and individuals.

KOC staff examined

KOC has implemented special precautionary measures to fight the spread of coronavirus by cancelling a festival that had been planned to celebrate the national anniversaries, cancelling special receptions at Kuwait airport and subjecting all its field staff members, namely Chinese nationals, to medical tests to make sure they are free of the virus, said oil sources.

In the meantime, Chairman of the Ministry of Social Affairs employees syndicate Yahya Al-Doussary said after detecting three infected cases amongst returnees from Iran, which included a ministry employee, the syndicate contacted Minister Mariam Al-Aqeel, who granted employees a two-week leave pending subjecting them to further medical tests.

In another preventive measure, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs for Social Care Affairs Mislem Al-Subaei issued a decision cancelling all ceremonies, visits, activities, excursions and the entry of foods cooked outside all social care sector departments and houses so as to protect inmates. Subaei added that in collaboration with MoH, special isolation rooms have been prepared for possible cases.