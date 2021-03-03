KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who took oath as head of the Cabinet. The members of the new Cabinet, accompanying His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, were also sworn-in. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attended the ceremony.

His Highness the Prime Minister said the constitution and law would be foundation of cooperation with the parliament with the objective reaching common goals between the two authorities. His Highness the Prime Minister, addressing His Highness the Amir after taking oath, said the speech of His Highness the Amir would “be our roadmap to work as one team serving Kuwait, interests of Kuwait and its citizens.”

His Highness the Prime Minister thanked His Highness the Amir for approving the cabinet line-up and prayed to Allah the Almighty’s help to conduct this mandate. “We pledge before Your Highness to work as one team and to exert every effort to achieve progress, advancement and prosperity of our nation under Your Highness and His Highness the Crown Prince’s leadership,” he said.

The new Cabinet includes: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Nazaha (integrity) Enhancement Abdullah Youssef Al-Roumi, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Essa Ahmad Mohammad Al-Kandari, Minister of Oil and Minister of Higher Education Dr Mohammad Abdullatif Al-Fares, Minister of Health Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Communication and Information Technology Affairs Dr Rana Abdullah Al-Fares, Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Mubarak Salem Al-Harees, Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Khalifa Musaed Hamada, Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Baddah Al-Mutairi, Minister of Education Dr Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf, Minister of State for Municipality Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Urban Development Shaya Abdulrahman Al-Shaya, Minister of Commerce and Industry Dr Abdullah Issa Al-Salman, and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Social Affairs and Societal Development Dr Mashaan Mohammad Al-Otaibi.

Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, head of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah and Deputy Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah were present at the ceremony. Attendees also included head of His Highness the Amir’s office and Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, head of His Highness the Crown Prince’s office Lieutenant-General Jamal Al-Theyab, head of His Highness the Prime Minister’s office Ahmad Mahmoud Al-Rahmani, and Acting Secretary General of the Cabinet Wael Issa Al-Asousi. – KUNA