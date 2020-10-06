KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday praised the great works and praiseworthy sacrifices of His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Holding its maiden meeting since Kuwait lost its Amir, the Cabinet said in a statement that His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad had worked sincerely to promote Kuwait’s status and reputation and to manifest its civilized and humanitarian image across the world. The Cabinet believed that His Highness the late Amir’s outstanding efforts and accomplishments would absolutely remain unforgotten for good.

In this regard, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah voiced much thanks and gratitude to the leaders and representatives of all brotherly and friendly countries for the sincere and heartfelt sentiments they had expressed following the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. The Prime Minister also congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, wishing him good health and success.

As for the local health situation, the Cabinet voiced concern over laxity about health requirements and guidelines amid the continuing spread of COVID-19. It emphasized that everyone in the country should follow and comply with all health conditions and instructions in a bid to curb the outbreak of the globally spreading virus and to ensure the health and safety of all citizens and residents.

Also locally, the ministers lauded the distinguished efforts of Kuwait’s Direct Investment Promotion Authority to boost the country’s economic position, improve the business environment and draw capital. In addition, the Cabinet thanked Jawad Bukhamseen for his donation for establishing a cancer early detection center which costs a range of KD 2.5 and 3.5 million. Regionally, the Cabinet voiced satisfaction with a recent peace agreement between the Sudanese government and Sudan Revolutionary Movements in Juba, hailing it as a step towards promoting security, stability and peace in conflict-hit areas. – KUNA