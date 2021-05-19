KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet decided to provide urgent relief assistance to the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip that have been attacked by the Zionist occupation forces for some days. The Cabinet also expressed Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the criminal acts of the Zionist occupation authorities against the brotherly Palestinian people in Gaza that left dozens of people dead and wounded, said Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in a statement issued by the Cabinet following the meeting. The Cabinet’s weekly meeting was held on Tuesday under chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Seif Palace.

These heinous practices are a flagrant challenge to all international charters and norms, the Cabinet said, adding that the acts also undermine all sincere international efforts aiming to achieve a fair and comprehensive peace in the region. They will lead to further tension, violence and instability in the region, the Cabinet stated, calling on the international community to take an immediate and serious action to press the Zionist entity to stop these practices and bloodshed as well as end this disastrous reality and sufferings of the Palestinian people in a way that ensure their full legitimate rights.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet listened to a presentation by the Foreign Minister on outcomes of the tour he made to the Maghreb countries and Spain. During the tour, the minister delivered letters from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the leaders of those countries extolling the deep-rooted and historical ties with them. Furthermore, the minister informed the Cabinet about the gist of talks with his counterparts on developing bilateral relations and coordinating efforts relating to regional and Arab issues of common concern.

In addition, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad briefed the ministers on the outcomes of his participation, as representative of His Highness the Amir, in the international conference on backing Sudan’s democratic transition held in Paris on Monday. The conference aimed at supporting the democratic transition process in that Arab country to help it revive its economy and facilitate its integration into the global economy.

The minister also informed the Cabinet about communications with his counterparts of regional, international and Arab countries as well as Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) chiefs. Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad apprised the ministers of his participation in all meetings on the Zionist occupation forces’ attacks on Gaza.

He pointed to a consensus on taking a necessary international serious action to halt the criminal violence acts committed by the Zionist occupation forces on the Strip. The Cabinet thanked the minister for his outstanding role in serving the homeland. Finally, the Cabinet discussed the political affairs in light of the latest developments on the political arena on both Arab and international levels. – KUNA