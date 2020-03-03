KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the Cabinet’s meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Monday expressed thanks and appreciation to citizens and civil institutions for providing assistance and putting all their capabilities at the disposal of the government in its procedures to combat the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). In its weekly meeting, the Cabinet praised the precautionary measures taken to combat the virus and limit its spread in the country, expressing appreciation to all government bodies for the tireless efforts at all levels in order to secure the safety of citizens and residents and maintain their health.

During the meeting, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah affirmed that the government will spare no effort in confronting the spread of the virus. His Highness the Prime Minister said that the Cabinet is constantly following the developments of coronavirus and that it will spare no effort in taking all measures to confront the spread of the virus. The Cabinet members were briefed in this regard to an explanation provided by the relevant ministers on the efforts made by government agencies to contain the damage resulting from the spread of the virus worldwide.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the frontline workers in healthcare who work around the clock to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled conveyed the appreciation of His Highness the Amir to the government and people of Kuwait at the beginning of the weekly Cabinet meeting.

His Highness the Amir commends the selfless sacrifices being offered by various teams to combat the virus and ordered honoring the frontline individuals morally and materially, His Highness the Prime Minister affirmed. The Cabinet keeps a close watch on the progress of the combat against coronavirus and will spare no effort to implement the necessary precautions, he vowed.

The Cabinet members reviewed the progress of the combat against COVID-19 inside and outside Kuwait, including the interagency cooperation, the preventive measures, and the screening of, and caring for, the new arrivals from abroad. They also discussed the results of the recent visit to Kuwait by a delegation from the World Health Organization where they verified the consistency between the measures adopted by the Ministry of Health against COVID-19 and the WHO standards.

In the meantime, the Cabinet praised the precautionary measures taken by Saudi Arabia to combat the spread of the coronavirus by announcing the suspension of entry to the Kingdom for the purposes of Umrah temporarily to prevent the spread of the virus. The Cabinet expressed Kuwait’s understanding and support for all precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom that are in line with the provisions of Islamic Sharia to preserve the Holy Land, religious sentiments, and the safety of pilgrims.

Also during the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Khaled Al-Saleh briefed the Cabinet on the outcomes of the 37th session of the Arab Interior Ministers’ Council, held in Tunisia recently, and the outcome of his meeting with Tunisian President Qais Saeed. – KUNA