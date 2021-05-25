KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Government on Monday acclaimed the Gaza cease-fire agreement that had been worked out between the Zionist entity and Palestinians. In a statement declared after the weekly session, the Cabinet lauded the good-will efforts that had been exerted by Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi resulting in the truce accord. The Cabinet affirmed the State of Kuwait’s unwavering stance on the side of the brotherly Palestinian people so they may be able to establish the independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital according the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab peace initiative.

The Cabinet held its weekly session at Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. Following the session, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah stated that he briefed the ministers about his participation in the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, during which participants discussed events in the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the UNGA session, the foreign minister, head of the State of Kuwaiti delegation, affirmed full support for Arab, Islamic and international efforts to halt the Zionist aggression, revive the peace process and negotiations in line with international references in a manner that would enable the Palestinian people attain their full legitimate rights.

Keen on executing the state strategy of tackling the housing issue, in addition to the funding offered by the Kuwait Credit Bank and local banks for supporting the sector as well as ensuring relevant legal insurances, the government approved a bill with respect to funding private housing, and submitted it to His Highness the Amir pending referral to the National Assembly.

Later during the session, the executives listened to statements by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity (Nazaha) Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah about the by-election that ended with Dr Obaid Al-Wasmi winning the vacant seat in parliament. The ministers expressed satisfaction at the efforts exerted by the ministries of justice, interior, information, education and health for ensuring a sound election. – KUNA