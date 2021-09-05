VIENNA: Visitors to an international exhibition in Hungary were treated to seven works of art by Kuwaiti artist Mahmoud Ashkanani on Saturday, as international craftsmen put their works on display to the delight of fine arts aficionados in attendance.

Such gatherings give artists the recognition they strive for as they get a chance to mingle with their peers from all around the world, the Kuwaiti artist said. The two-week event features the works of some 30 artists from all over the globe, giving their works the global exposure they seek. – KUNA