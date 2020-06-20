KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Army, on Thursday, concluded the final joint training 2020 for the session of Command and Joint Staff No 24 remotely, under the patronage of the Army’s Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Mohammad Al-Khudher. In a press statement issued by the Directorate of Moral Guidance and Public Relations of the Kuwaiti Army, Khudher expressed his pride in the efficiency and high level he witnessed. Khudher and the Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Khaled Saleh Al-Sabah, and in the presence of a number of members of the Military Defense Council and senior officers, were briefed to a detailed summary of the training stages. — KUNA