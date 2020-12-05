His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has welcomed and expressed pleasure for the historic achievement which was made through continued, constructive mediation efforts to reach a final agreement to resolve the Gulf crisis. “This agreement has shown that all concerned parties are keen on retaining the pan-Gulf and the pan-Arab solidarity, unity and stability,” His Highness the Amir said. “It has also demonstrated their eagerness to meet their peoples’ aspirations to security, stability, progress and welfare,” he said.

On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf recalled the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s great mediation efforts since the first day of the crisis to resolve it. These efforts have set the basis for this agreement, he pointed out, adding that the late Amir’s efforts will always be alive in “our minds and history pages.” His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf congratulated the leaders of the region on their historic and blessed step to achieve the aspiration of their peoples. He also thanked and voiced appreciation to friends from all over the world who supported the Kuwaiti mediation, particularly US President Donald Trump. His support has reflected the US commitment to the security and stability of the Gulf region, he said.

‘Fruitful’ talks

Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah had said Friday that “fruitful” talks were held recently, in regards to achieving reconciliation and supporting Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability. “Within the framework of reconciliation efforts, previously led by His Highness (the late Amir) Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and in continuation of the efforts currently being carried out by His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, and President Donald Trump of the friendly United States of America to resolve the crisis, fruitful discussions took place recently, in which all parties affirmed their keenness on Gulf and Arab solidarity and stability and to reach a final agreement that would achieve the aspirations of lasting solidarity between their countries and achieve what is good for their people,” he said in public address on state TV. The minister went on to express his “appreciation to Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to the US President, for the valuable efforts he has made recently in this regard.”

Key efforts

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is greatly appreciative to Kuwait for its efforts to iron out differences related to the Gulf crisis. “We look with great appreciation to the Kuwaiti efforts to reach convergence of opinions on the Gulf crisis,” tweeted Prince Faisal bin Farhan on his official Twitter account. In his tweet, he also thanked the US administrations for its endeavors in this regard. The Saudi official hoped that these sincere efforts will prove successful for the good of the whole region and its interests.

Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani affirmed on Friday that the Kuwaiti statement is “an important step for solving the Gulf crisis.” “We thank the sisterly Kuwait for its mediation since the start of the crisis and also appreciate the US efforts made in this regard,” the Qatari minister tweeted. He went to say that “we emphasize that our priorities were and will remain the interests and security of people of the Arabian Gulf and the whole region.”

Sheikh Mohammad also expressed optimism about an end to the Gulf crisis, in an address to a special online session of the Rome Mediterranean Dialogues conference. “There are some progress (in mediation efforts) that we hope will contribute to ending this crisis,” Sheikh Mohammad said during the conference, which was organized by the Italian Foreign Ministry. The minister voiced hope that things will go in the right direction, adding that Qatar cannot anticipate whether this will be imminent or not as the rift raged for a long time: nearly three and a half years.

“I think, we also need time after the solution to address everything that happened in that dispute,” he said. He stressed that any solution must be comprehensive. “Any kind of decisions that will be taken must be a comprehensive solution,” he said, adding that Qatar believes that the unity of the GCC is extremely important to the security and stability of the region.

The Qatari top diplomat said that his country is very positive and always treat any initiative that brings peace in the region positively. “Qatar wants to see the Gulf Cooperation Council united and most importantly, since the beginning of the crisis, Qatar has been calling for an open dialogue, and also wants to participate constructively with any efforts to resolve and ease tension in the region,” he affirmed. He argued that the unity of the Gulf will be in the interest of all GCC people, as well as in the interest of the international community. The Qatari minister hailed the Kuwaiti and US sincere efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis over the past years.

“During the three years since the beginning of the Gulf crisis there have been many serious attempts to solve it on the part of the His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait (Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah), which is continued now by His Highness the current Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah along with the American administration and the American President (Donald Trump),” he said. He stressed the need to end this crisis on the basis of mutual respect and the equal rights of all countries and all peoples of the region, and to achieve the interest of our people.

Strength and cohesion

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf has also welcomed Kuwait’s Foreign Minister’s about the keenness on solidarity reached in recent reconciliation talks between Gulf Arab states. “This reflects the Gulf Cooperation Council’s strength and cohesion, and its ability to overcome obstacles and challenges with the grace of God and the wisdom and sophistication of its leaders,” he said in a statement on Friday.

“The people of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as they are proud of this statement, seek to strengthen the Gulf house and look forward to what the future may bring of hope, aspirations and opportunities amid an interconnected and united Gulf entity that works to serve its countries and peoples and pushes forward the wheels of development, progress, security and prosperity.”

The GCC chief recalled, with “appreciation and gratitude, the sincere efforts led by the late Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, since the beginning of the affair, and the continued efforts of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, which we are witnessing through the statement issued (Friday).” He also praised US President Donald Trump support for the mediation efforts and his belief in the unity of the Gulf Arab bloc, its strength and its pivotal role in promoting regional and global peace, security and development.

He went on to extend his gratitude, appreciation and congratulations to GCC leaders on a day, he described as “blessed” and to its nations, who he said are “witnessing the beginning of a new phase of our blessed march, led by the leaders of the GCC, with the help and success of God, to achieve development, security and prosperity.”

Speaking to the people and the media, he urged to “look positively to the future and avoid things that may provoke dispute,” and to instead, “focus on things that aim to strengthen and support solidarity.” He prayed for the protection of GCC leaders so they may perform their duties in strengthening Gulf and Arab solidarity and supporting security and stability. – KUNA