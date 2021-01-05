ALULA, Saudi Arabia: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is welcomed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman upon his arrival to Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia, to attend the 41st GCC Summit. – Amiri Diwan and Saudi Royal Palace photos

ALULA, Saudi Arabia: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed in a cable yesterday his thanks and appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz for the warm welcome and hospitality during participation in the 41st GCC Summit, held in Al-Ula. In his cable, His Highness the Amir praised the Saudi King for naming this summit after the Late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al-Said, which represented a gesture of dedication to past leaders.

His Highness the Amir also extended his congratulations to GCC leaders for Al-Ula summit’s final communique in which they affirmed commitment to unity among GCC countries, which represented a regional and Arab achievement that would bolster Gulf and Arab unity, and in turn benefit people in the Gulf and Arab world. His Highness the Amir also wished good health for the Saudi King and prosperity to the people in the kingdom under his leadership.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah waves as he leaves Saudi Arabia after attending the 41st GCC Summit.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah waves as he arrives to Kuwait after attending the 41st GCC Summit.

His Highness the Amir had earlier stressed the historic and brotherly solid ties between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. His Highness the Amir, in a statement upon his arrival to Al-Ula city, expressed happiness, appreciation and brotherly sentiments feelings towards the Kingdom, its leaders and people. His Highness the Amir also wished the Gulf and Arab countries all success to achieve their people aspirations.

Upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia to head Kuwait’s delegation partaking in the GCC 41st Summit, His Highness the Amir was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, GCC Secretary-General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf and Kuwait’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Ali Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah welcomes His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah back to Kuwait.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah leads state officials welcoming His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah back after attending the 41st GCC Summit.

Upon his arrival back to Kuwait after heading Kuwait’s delegation at the summit, His Highness the Amir was received by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, accompanied by Parliament Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and several senior officials.

His Highness was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Chief Sheikh Faisal Saud Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of the Amiri Diwan and Director Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, the head of Amiri Protocol Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah, Head of Media and Cultural Affairs at Amiri Diwan Yousef Hamad Al-Roumi and several state officials. – KUNA