KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday a number of former ministers. During the meeting, His Highness the Amir thanked the officials for their efforts during their respective tenures and wished them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

The officials were former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, former Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Dr Fahad Al-Afasi, former Minister of Oil and acting Minister of Water and Electricity Dr Khaled Al-Fadhel, former Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Affairs Maryam Al-Aqeel, former Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Dr Saud Al-Harbi, former State Minister for Municipal Affairs and State Minister for Social Affairs Waleed Al-Jassem, and former Minister of Finance Barrak Al-Sheetan.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received the former ministers yesterday at Bayan Palace. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled at Bayan Palace.

Condolences

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolences yesterday from Prince of Whales Prince Charles, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of Defense. In the cable, Prince Charles also offered his sincere condolences to Al-Sabah family.

In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked Prince Charles for his kind words and sincere sentiments. His Highness the Amir also received yesterday a cable of condolences from Iraq’s “Iraqiyoon” Coalition Party Leader Ammar Abdulaziz Al-Hakim, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Sheikh Nasser. His Highness the Amir thanked Al-Hakim for his kind words and sincere sentiments.



On Tuesday, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received cables of condolences from President of UAE Khalifa Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahyan; UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al-Nahyan expressing their deepest condolences over the death of late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad.

In their cables, they also prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow His Highness the Amir and the family of late Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad solace and patience. Rulers of Al-Fujaira Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al-Sharqi, Umm Al-Quwain Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al-Mualaa, Sharja Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammad Al-Qasemi, Ras Al-Khaima Sheikh Saud bin Saqer Al-Qasemi and Ajman Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al-Nuaimi sent similar cables. His Highness the Amir replied to UAE leaders with cables expressing His Highness’s deepest thanks, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the late Sheikh’s soul in peace and grant him best place in paradise.

Sisi condoles

Egyptian President Abdulfatah Al-Sisi also sent a cable of condolences to His Highness the Amir on Tuesday, in which he expressed his sincere condolences over the demise of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. In his cable, the Egyptian president offered his condolences to Al-Sabah family as well. In a reply cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his gratitude to the Egyptian leader for his kind words and sincere sentiments. His Highness the Amir received a similar cable from President of Mauritania Mohammad Ould Ghazouani yesterday.



In the meantime, His Highness the Amir received a phone call from Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammad bin Fahd over the death of Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad. During the call, Prince Turki bin Mohammad expressed his sincere sympathy to His Highness the Amir and Al-Sabah family, and prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on Sheikh Nasser’s soul and bring solace to his family. His Highness the Amir expressed gratitude to Prince Turki for his sincere condolences. Prince Turki made a similar phone call to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad. – KUNA