ANKARA: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed a written message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dealing with the close relations between the two friendly countries and means of boosting these ties in various spheres as well as issues of common concern.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, delivered the message to the Turkish President during his official visit to the Turkish capital Ankara, where he headed the State of Kuwait delegation that took part in the second session of the Kuwaiti-Turkish Cooperation Committee on Thursday. The meeting with President Erdogan was attended by the State of Kuwait Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey Ghassan Al-Zawawi.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad met Speaker of the Grand Turkish National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, on the occasion of his official visit to Ankara, Turkey. Sheikh Dr Ahmad headed his accompanying delegation to chair the second session of the Kuwaiti-Turkish committee for cooperation in Ankara.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral relations, besides ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields. From the Kuwaiti side, the meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Ambassador Zawawi, General Consul in Istanbul Mohammed Fahad Al-Mohammed, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister’s Office Affairs Advisor Ahmad Al-Shuraim, Deputy Foreign Minister Assistant for Europe Affairs Counselor Mohammad Hayati, and some Ministry’s officials. – KUNA