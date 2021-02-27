CAIRO: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a written message to Egypt’s President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, which was delivered by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah yesterday. The message discussed the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries, and means to support and strengthen these ties. The letter was handed to the president during a meeting he held with Kuwait’s foreign minister, who was on a state visit to Cairo. — KUNA