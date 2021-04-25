KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday sent a cable to Iraqi President Barham Saleh, voicing heartfelt and sincere condolences over the victims of the fire that erupted in Ibn Al-Khateeb Hospital in the Capital Baghdad and left a number of people dead or injured. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah voiced similar sentiments in two separate cables also addressed to the Iraqi president.

In other news, His Highness the Amir received His Highness the Crown Prince at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Integrity Enhancement Abdullah Al-Roumi.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali and Roumi at Bayan Palace. Moreover, His Highness the Crown Prince received Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. – KUNA