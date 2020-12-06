Kuwait’s Amir sends cables of congratulations to new MPs

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday cables of congratulations to winners in National Assembly elections, expressing content for the trust they were bestowed with by citizens. His Highness the Amir wished the new MPs would succeed in serving their constituents and their homeland and in contributing to the development of the homeland and its prosperity. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the elected MPs.

An Amiri Decree was issued yesterday, calling on the newly elected National Assembly to hold the first regular session of the 16th legislative term on December 15. The Amiri Decree stipulated that it was issued in accordance with the Constitution, Decree 150/2020 that called on voters to elect members of the National Assembly and declaration of results of the general elections in all electoral districts held on December 5, 2020, and after a presentation by the Prime Minister and approval of the Cabinet.

It has stipulated that the National Assembly is called upon to hold the first regular session of the 16th legislative term in the morning of Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Accordingly, the Prime Minister will notify the National Assembly about this Decree that will be published by the official gazette.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent cables of thanks to Commander of the Kuwait National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Minister of Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh, Foreign Minister and Acting Information Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah, Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Fahd Al-Afasi, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Saud Al-Harbi, Minister of State for Municipality Affairs Waleed Al-Jasem, Director General of Kuwait Fire Force Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mekrad, Director General of Kuwait Municipality Ahmad Al-Manfohi and Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Dr Hilal Al-Sayer for their role in the successful organization of the legislative election.

In the cables, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere gratitude to all governmental bodies and ministries that took part in preparing and organizing the 2020 National Assembly election. His Highness the Amir hailed their constructive cooperation and coordination to hold these polls in line with the required health measures to maintain people’s safety.

In addition, His Highness the Amir lauded the national responsibility embodied in the effective participation of citizens in the election process and their adherence to the health instructions. His Highness the Amir voiced his deep appreciation and sincere praise to the members of the supreme judicial committee supervising the elections for their efficiency, transparency and efforts to facilitate the process.

His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to help all people do whatever is good for their dear homeland. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the state officials, in which he expressed similar sentiments and prayed to Allah Almighty to help all people serve their homeland under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. – KUNA