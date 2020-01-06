KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Saudi Minister Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al Saud. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Prince Turki bin Mohammad Al Saud, the Minister of State and member of the Saudi cabinet. Prince Turki relayed to His Highness the Amir a verbal message from Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In the message, King Salman hoped to strengthen ties, enhancing and developing them in all fields.

His Highness the Amir wished health, wellness and prosperity for King Salman, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense. Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah attended the meeting. Separately, His Highness the Amir received Kuwaiti National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received Saudi Prince Turki and Kuwaiti Parliament Speaker Ghanem.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to the Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the UN Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi on the successful end of the non-permanent membership of Kuwait in the Security Council. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere congratulations on success and outstanding performance of members of the permanent delegation and support team to the UN in New York.

His Highness hailed their sincere efforts, tireless work, active participation in various sessions and deliberations of the Security Council on various issues, also lauding their constructive initiatives and important decisions they made in the record of Kuwaiti diplomacy and for their contributions to defending Arab and Islamic issues.

Moreover, His Highness the Amir thanked His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah for the good guidance he provided during his assumption of the Foreign Ministry portfolio, and to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khaled Al-Jarallah for his support and follow-up. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to Ambassador Otaibi.

Speaker of Kuwait National Assembly Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem also sent a cable of appreciation to Ambassador Otaibi for his “outstanding efforts” during Kuwait’s two-year non-permanent membership at the UN Security Council. In the cable, Speaker Ghanem commended the “high and honorable performance” of Ambassador Otaibi and the delegate members for their impressive success in addressing many of the regionally and internationally important files that were discussed in the Security Council.

He said that the Kuwaiti delegation succeeded with distinction in defending the urgent and important Arab and Islamic issues and was the best representative of the Arab group in the Security Council. He also praised the supportive efforts made by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to the Kuwaiti delegation during his assumption as Foreign Minister and his tireless work in implementing the directives of His Highness the Amir regarding Kuwait’s foreign policy. He thanked the employees of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah.

Separately, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed a cable of congratulations yesterday to the newly elected President of Croatia Zoran Milanovic. In his cable, His Highness wished the new President good health, success and further development in the good relations between the two countries. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Croatian President.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on the fire that erupted in a hospice, south of Poland. that led to numerous casualties. His Highness the Amir expressed deepest condolences for families of those killed in the incident and wished swift recovery for the wounded. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA