KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday the visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the delegation accompanying him. The reception took place in presence of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as Blinken conveyed to His Highness the Amir greetings and appreciation of US President Joe Biden, as well as best wishes of progress and prosperity for the Kuwaiti people.

In turn, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf expressed utmost appreciation for the US President and the friendly American people, as both countries are celebrating 60 years of historic ties, as well as 30 years of Kuwait’s liberation. During the reception, also attended by Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, bilateral ties and means to develop them on all levels, in addition to issues of mutual concern and latest regional developments, were discussed. – KUNA