KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday Sheikha Dr Suad Mohammad Al-Sabah who presented him with a book about Kuwait under the rules of Jaber bin Abdullah Al-Sabah, the state’s third ruler (1814-1859) and Sabah bin Jaber Al-Sabah, the state’s fourth ruler (1859-1866).

His Highness the Amir also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad at Bayan Palace. – KUNA