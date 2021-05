KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received credentials of the newly-assigned ambassadors of Bulgaria Dimitar Dimitrov, Ethiopia Hassan Tago, Nigeria Jazuli Imam Galadanci, the UAE Matar Al-Niyadi, the United Kingdom Belinda Lewis and the Vatican Eugene Martin Nugent.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah

Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Chairperson of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of His Highness the Amir Bureau Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad. – KUNA