KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday credentials of the newly-assigned ambassadors of Senegal Ibrahim Al Khalil Seck, Mauritania Mohammad Al-Amin Ould Cheikh and Qatar Ali Bin Abdullah Al-Mahmoud. Several Kuwaiti officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences yesterday to US President Joe Biden over the victims of Hurricane Ida that occurred in Louisiana, and which caused casualties and the destruction of properties.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf wished the injured a rapid recovery and expressed condolences to those who lost their lives. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables. – KUNA