KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. – Amiri Diwan photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who conveyed to His Highness the Amir a message from Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The message contained long-standing relations that unite the two countries and ways of supporting and developing them in all fields as well as issues of common concern. In return, His Highness the Amir wished health and prosperity to Qatar’s Amir and Qatari people. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah attended the meeting.

Earlier yesterday, His Highness the Amir received newly appointed Ambassadors to Kuwait. His Highness received the credentials of Ambassador of Tanzania Aisha Salim Amour, Ambassador of Japan Masato Takaoka and Pakistan’s Ambassador Syed Sajjad Haider.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad, Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and His Highness the Amir’s Chief of Staff Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad, and Head of Amiri Protocols Sheikh Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah attended the meetings.

His Highness the Amir also received the visiting Lebanese head of a religious institution Sayyed Ali Mohammad Hussein Fadhlallah. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir headed the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences’ (KFAS) meeting.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday congratulated his compatriot Dr Wadah Al-Refai after he was named the best surgical oncologist in the US state of Washington last year.

His Highness the Amir expressed his warm sentiments in a cable he sent to the Kuwaiti physician, who was installed as the John Dillon Chair in Surgical Oncology at Georgetown University, an achievement that garnered him the adulation of the Kuwaiti leadership.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to the Kuwaiti surgeon. – KUNA