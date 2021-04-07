KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who was accompanied by visiting Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibeh. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Amiri Diwan affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, President of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Saud Al-Sabah, Deputy President of the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abdullah Mubarak Al-Sabah, Head of the Honorary Mission Sheikh Talal Khaled Ahmad Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of the Amir Office Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received Parliament Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. In addition, His Highness the Amir received State Audit Bureau President Faisal Fahad Al-Shaya, where he presented a copy of the Citizens Report of 2020. In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and Shaya who presented to him a copy of the Citizens Report of 2020. – KUNA