KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reads a letter from Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, during his meeting with Qatari Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani yesterday. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday Qatari Deputy Premier and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al Thani who handed over a letter from Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani regarding boosting ties in all fields, issues of mutual interest, regional and global developments. His Highness the Amir praised the distinguished and historic relations between the State of Kuwait and Qatar, and said the two countries were keen on developing cooperation in all spheres for the best interest of the two nations and their people.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah accompanied Sheikh Mohammad Al Thani. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, who offered condolences over the passing of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Prince Turki also congratulated His Highness the Amir on assumption of office, and wished him success and good health.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal, who extended condolences on the passing of the late Amir, and Sheikh Dr Mohammad. Prince Turki also expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness the Crown Prince on his new post, wishing him success and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Crown Prince also received Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al Thani. The Crown Prince Diwan’s head of ceremonials Sheikh Mubarak Sabah Al-Salem Al-Humoud Al-Sabah attended the meetings.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets Saudi Prince Turki Al-Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Sheikh Dr Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received on Tuesday a phone call from Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi. During the conversation, President Sisi offered, on behalf of the brotherly people of Egypt, heartfelt condolences over the demise of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and prayed that Allah Almighty may give Al-Sabah family strengthening and solace.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mishal on his inauguration as Crown Prince of Kuwait, wishing him success and the Kuwaiti people more progress and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince thanked the Egyptian leader for the cordial call and sincere sentiments which materialize the depth of relations between both countries. He wished President Sisi well-being and the Egyptian people more progress and prosperity under his wise leadership. – KUNA