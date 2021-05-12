KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received a cable of congratulations from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr. His Highness the Amir also received congratulations cables on the dear occasion from the National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Kuwait National Guard Chief His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received similar cables from the President of the Supreme Judicial Council Counselor Ahmad Al-Ajeel and Kuwait National Guard Deputy Chief retired General Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. In turn, His Highness the Amir thanked them for their kind sentiments.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received a cable of congratulations from Speaker Ghanem on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr. His Highness the Crown Prince sent a reply cable to Ghanem, thanking him for his sincere sentiments. His Highness the Crown Prince also exchanged greeting cables with His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali, Sheikh Mubarak Al-Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Justice Ahmad Al-Ajeel, senior state officials, sheikhs, ministers, members of the diplomatic corps, in addition to citizens and residents.

His Highness the Amir also exchanged congratulations cables yesterday with Arab and Islamic countries leaders on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr. In the cables, His Highness the Amir wished many happy returns of the dear occasion for both Arab and Islamic nations. Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received a phone call from Tunisian President Kais Saied, on the near advent of Eid Al-Fitr. His Highness the Amir thanked the President for his sincere sentiments, expressed wishes of welfare and prosperity for the Tunisian people and leadership.

On Tuesday, His Highness the Amir phoned King Abdullah II of Jordan on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr. During the telephone call, His Highness the Amir expressed sincere congratulations to the Jordanian King on the advent of Eid al-Fitr, praying to Allah the Almighty that this occasion will be repeated with further blessings and goodness on the two countries, and Arab and Muslim nations.

His Highness the Amir wished the King good health and Jordan further saftey, security and progress. Meanwhile, King Abdullah thanked His Highness the Amir for this call which embodies the deep-rooted relations between the two countries. The King also congratulated His Highness the Amir on the same occasion, wishing him everlasting good health and Kuwait more progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

Similarly, His Highness the Amir on Tuesday congratulated, via phone, Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on the advent of Eid Al-Fitr. In his call, His Highness the Amir wished many happy returns of the dear occasion for both Arab nations. He also wished President Al-Sisi everlasting wellbeing and for the Egypt greater security and stability. President Sisi thanked His Highness the Amir for the good gesture which mirrors the depth of relations between the two nations. He wished His Highness the Amir everlasting wellbeing and for Kuwait more progress and welfare under his wise leadership. – KUNA