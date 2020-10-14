KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem. He also received Sheikh Jaber Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir, meanwhile, received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also received Municipal Council President Osama Al-Otaibi, his Deputy Abdullah Al-Mehri and the council’s Secretary General Bader Al-Rifae who offered their condolences for the passing of the late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Municipal Council members also congratulated His Highness the Amir on his assumption of office, and wished him success and good health.

Minister of Amiri Diwan Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan chief Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Al-Sabah, Deputy Amiri Diwan Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of His Highness the Amir’s office Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad and Amiri Protocols Chief Sheikh Khaled Abdullah Al-Sabah attended the meetings.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Speaker Ghanem, Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour, as well as the Municipal Council’s President Otaibi, his deputy Mehri and the council’s Secretary General Rifae. – KUNA