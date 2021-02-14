KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir later received Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem and His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled at Bayan Palace. His Highness Sheikh Mishal also received Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali, Saleh, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Ali Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir addressed a congratulatory cable to the Bahraini King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa on the 20th Anniversary of the National Action Charter of Bahrain. In his cable, His Highness praised Bahrain’s special achievements under his wisdom, wishing the king and his people further progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables to King Hamad. Separately, His Highness the Amir addressed a cable of condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz on demise of Princess Dana bint Abdullah bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent cables of similar content to the Saudi monarch. – KUNA