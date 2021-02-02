KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday the credentials of newly appointed Ambassadors to the State of Kuwait. The Ambassadors were of the Central African Republic, Cuba, Vietnam and Brazil. Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Ali Jarrah Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, and other officials from the Amiri Diwan and the office of His Highness the Amir attended the receptions.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad at Bayan Palace. In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed heartfelt condolences to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his sister’s demise, in a cable addressed to the leader of the African nation.

His Highness the Amir also expressed his condolences to president Mnangagwa and the Zimbabwean people on the demise of Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo and Transport Minister Joel Matiza, due to the coronavirus. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to president Mnangagwa. – KUNA