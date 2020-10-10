His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received several cables from senior figures on Saturday, congratulating him on choosing His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as Crown Prince of Kuwait. Sheikh Mishal had taken oath to His Highness the Amir and the National Assembly on Thursday, assuming the Crown Prince position.

The first cable, sent by Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem, congratulated His Highness the Amir on his nomination of His Highness the Crown Prince and said that the step was a “historic” moment. Ghanem expressed wishes of wellness and health towards His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince and hoped that they continue to lead Kuwait towards a bright future.

Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah also sent a cable, expressing similar sentiments. His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali said that he was confident that His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah will be up to the tasks and huge responsibilities ahead and wished him the best.

Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent cables to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf on this monumental occurrence in Kuwait’s history. They reflected their hopes for success and accomplishment towards His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah, saying that the Kuwaiti people will surely support him in his task as Crown Prince. They also wished evermore prosperity and welfare to the Kuwaiti people and leadership.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir also received a cable from His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah who also expressed his congratulations towards choosing His Highness Sheikh Mishal as Crown Prince of Kuwait. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled commended His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his vision and the trust towards His Highness Sheikh Mishal, saying that both leading figures would work effortlessly to ensure Kuwait’s progress and development.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah replied to each figure with cables, thanking them for their sincere wishes towards him and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Sabah. He affirmed that he and Sheikh Mishal would be standing together in the quest to help Kuwait prosper and develop in the upcoming period.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

Crown Prince grateful

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah had received a letter from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday, thanking him on nominating him to be the heir apparent. In his letter sent after the National Assembly’s approval of the nomination, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed gratitude to His Highness the Amir for putting his trust in him. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to make him a backer to His Highness the Amir in his pursuit for achieving comprehensive development and modern renaissance for Kuwait.

Speaker Ghanem had also sent a letter to His Highness the Crown Prince, congratulating him on assuming his new post. In his letter, Ghanem, in his capacity and on behalf of all parliament members, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mishal on winning His Highness the Amir’s trust and nomination for this post. He also congratulated him on the parliament’s approval of his nomination and lawmakers pledging allegiance to him.

The chief lawmaker hailed Sheikh Mishal’s honesty, firmness, wide expertise and leadership capabilities, which made him well-merited for the high post. He noted that he deeply believes that His Highness the Crown Prince would be a great supporter to His Highness the Amir in steering Kuwait’s march towards more progress and development. In a reply letter, His Highness Sheikh Mishal thanked Speaker Ghanem and all parliament members on their sincere sentiments.

Furthermore, His Highness the Prime Minister had sent a letter Thursday to the newly-appointed Crown Prince to congratulate him on the new post. In his letter, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled, in his capacity and on behalf of all cabinet members, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mishal on winning His Highness the Amir’s trust and nomination for this post and the parliament’s approval of his nomination. His Highness the Premier also wished His Highness the Crown Prince all success in his mission to serve the dear homeland.

He expressed deep belief that His Highness the Crown Prince would be a great supporter to His Highness the Amir. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled wished His Highness Sheikh Mishal everlasting wellbeing and wished Kuwait greater security, stability, progress and welfare under the leadership of His Highness the Amir. In a reply letter, His Highness the Crown Prince thanked His Highness the Prime Minister and all cabinet members on their sincere sentiments. – KUNA