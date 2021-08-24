KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad at Bayan Palace.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received, on Monday, a cable from Saudi Arabia King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, expressing condolences over the demise of Sheikha Badriah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, asking Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon her soul. In a reply cable, His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation for the sincere sentiments, wishing good health and wellness to King Salman. His Highness the Amir received a similar cable from Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al-Saud.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received cables of condolences on the demise of Sheikha Badriah from Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq, King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. Earlier, His Highness the Amir received a phone call from Tunisian President Qais Saeed, expressing condolences over the demise of Sheikha Badriah.

His Highness the Amir also received cables from senior Kuwaiti officials, all expressing deep condolences over the demise of Sheikha Badriah Al-Sabah. The cables were from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal, National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, Chief of Kuwait National Guard His Highness Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, President of Kuwait’s Supreme Judicial Council and Chairman of the Court of Cassation Justice Ahmad Al-Ajeel and National Guard Deputy Chief Lt Gen Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In reply cables, His Highness the Amir expressed appreciation for the sincere sentiments, wishing good health and wellness to all. The Amiri Diwan had announced on Monday the passing of Sheikha Badriah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, widow of the late Sheikh Abdullah Al-Khalifa Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. – KUNA