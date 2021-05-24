

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem at Seif Palace yesterday. His Highness the Amir also hosted Central Bank of Kuwait Governor Mohammad Al-Hashel who presented to His Highness a coin-like commemorative gift, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Hashel also presented commemorative coins to His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah in separate meetings yesterday. In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince also received Speaker Ghanem at Seif Palace.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday addressed cables of condolences to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al-Quwain Sheikh Saud bin Rashed Al-Mualla on the demise of Sheikha Shamsa bint Majed.

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah also sent cables of similar content to the UAE President and Umm Al-Quwain Ruler. Meanwhile, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent cables to the UAE President and Umm Al-Quwain Ruler, expressing solace on Sheikha Shamsa’s death. – KUNA