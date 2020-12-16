KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a phone call from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. During the call, the Saudi King congratulated His Highness the Amir on holding the first regular session of the 16th legislative term of the National Assembly, and the formation of the government.

King Salman lauded His Highness the Amir’s speech, wishing the new government success to achieve the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Saudi leader touched upon the sisterly and historical distinguished ties between the two countries, looking forward to further progress and development of these relations.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir expressed great gratitude to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz for his call and sincere sentiments which embodied the bonds of deep-rooted and historical relations between the two countries and their nations. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow everlasting wellness on Saudi King and wished Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity under the King’s wise leadership.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also received a phone call from Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. During the call, the Saudi Crown Prince congratulated His Highness the Amir on holding the first regular session of the 16th legislative term of the National Assembly, and the formation of the government.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman wished Kuwait and its people everlasting progress and prosperity, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir voiced his great gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince for his call and sincere sentiments. His Highness the Amir wished the Saudi Crown Prince good health and Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity, under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received a telephone call from his Saudi counterpart, who congratulated him on holding the first regular session of the 16th legislative term of the National Assembly and the formation of the government, wishing them success to achieve the aspirations of Kuwaiti people. The sisterly and historical relations between the two countries were reviewed during the call.

Prince Mohammad wished His Highness the Crown Prince everlasting well-being and Kuwait progress and prosperity, under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his great gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince for his call and sincere sentiments. His Highness the Crown Prince wished Prince Mohammad good health and Saudi Arabia further progress, growth and prosperity, under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman also phoned Kuwait’s new Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, congratulating him on earning the trust of the political leadership and being named to his new post. Furthermore, he expressed eagerness to boost cooperation with Kuwait in the military field, wishing Sheikh Hamad success in carrying out his duties. Sheikh Hamad thanked Prince Mohammad on the call, wishing him good health and Saudi Arabia further progress under the wise leadership of King Salman.

In other news, His Highness the Amir received at Bayan Palace yesterday His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal, in addition to National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir also received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh. Separately, His Highness the Crown Prince received Speaker Ghanem, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled and minister Saleh at Bayan Palace yesterday.