KUWAIT: A man reads a copy of the Kuwait Times yesterday showing a photograph of Kuwait’s late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. – Photo by Yasser Al-Zayyat

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a telephone call from Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa on the passing of His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. In the call, King Hamad expressed deepest condolences and sympathy to His Highness the Amir, the Kuwaiti government and people on the demise of His Highness the late Amir of Kuwait, asking Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on his soul. In return, His Highness the Amir expressed thanks and appreciation for the sincere sympathy and condolences, wishing him good health and wellness.

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf also received a call from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who voiced sincere condolences over the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. During the call, the Palestinian leader prayed to Allah Almighty to have mercy upon the late Amir and grant the royal family and Kuwaiti people more patience. His Highness the Amir, in return, thanked the Palestinian president for his heartfelt condolences over the late Amir.

Furthermore, His Highness the Amir received a similar call from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who prayed to Allay Almighty to have mercy upon the late Amir, grant him the highest status in Paradise and bestow patience on his family and Kuwaiti people. His Highness the Amir expressed much thanks and appreciation to the Turkish president for his sincere condolences.

Chinese President Xi Jinping meanwhile sent a cable to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, extending heartfelt commiseration over the late Amir. In the cable, the Chinese leader praised the late Amir’s key contributions to developing his country in various fields and his ceaseless efforts to promote regional security and stability, in addition to his main role in the development of existing cooperation between Kuwait and China. His Highness the Amir, in reply, sent the Chinese leader a cable thanking and appreciating him for these kind sentiments and sincere condolences, while lauding historical close relations between both sides and looking forward to promoting them in all fields.

King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf offered heartfelt condolences in a cable to His Highness the Amir over Sheikh Sabah’s passing. In reply, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad sent the king a cable, thanking and appreciating him for his kind sympathies. Spanish King Felipe VI sent a similar cable to His Highness the Amir, in which he recalled Sheikh Sabah’s contributions for development of the State of Kuwait and his key role for bolstering the bilateral relations. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf sent a cable in reply to King Felipe VI expressing appreciation for the sincere sentiments of solace for this painful event, wishing the Monarch and the gracious Royal Family lasting health and wellbeing.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also sent a cable to His Highness the Amir, in which he expressed heartfelt condolences, personally and on behalf of the German nation, on demise of the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The German president, in the cable, eulogized the late Amir for his achievements, singling out his robust role for pushing forward the development process at the national level, as well as his efforts for boosting peace and stability in the Middle East. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf sent a cable in reply to the German president, expressing appreciation for the sincere sentiments of solace for this painful event, wishing him lasting health and wellbeing.

His Highness the Amir also received a cable of condolences from Hungarian President Janos Ader, who expressed his sincere sympathies to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf and the Kuwaiti people over the death of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, extolling his outstanding contributions to making progress in the country and the international status he gained. President Ader wished His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people great patience in this painful incident. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to President Ader, expressing his gratitude and appreciations to him for his sincere sentiments and sympathies in this painful incident and wishing him good health.

Moreover, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received a cable of condolences from Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who expressed his heartfelt condolences to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people over the demise of the late Amir, lauding his outstanding contributions to making progress in the country. President Jeenbekov wished that Allah Almighty grants His Highness the Amir and the Kuwaiti people great patience in this painful incident. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable to President Jeenbekov, voicing his gratitude and appreciations to him for these good sentiments and wishing him good health.

Highness the Amir also received a cable of condolences from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who underlined Sheikh Sabah’s prominent role in boosting bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, wishing that His Highness Sheikh Nawaf and the Kuwaiti people would endure the grave event with patience. His Highness the Amir replied in a cable, expressing gratitude to the Cuban president for expressing solidarity and solace over the grave event, wishing him good health and wellbeing.

President of Mauritania Mohammad Ould Al-Ghazouani sent a similar cable to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf, commending the wisdom of the late the Amir, with his constant concern for the unity of the Arab and Islamic nations. His Highness the Amir sent a cable back, in which he thanked and appreciated the sympathetic message, wishing him wellness. Moreover, Comoros President Azali Assoumani sent a similar cable in which he praised the late Amir for a reign marked by achievements and generosity.

In response, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad sent a cable, illustrating his gratitude and appreciation for the warm sentiments expressed by the leader. Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh also extended sincere condolences in a cable to His Highness the Amir, in which he recalled the late Amir’s role in the service of humanitarian causes and his constant endeavors to enhance security and stability in the region, praying for mercy on his soul and for the Kuwaiti people to find solace in his loss.

In response, His Highness the Amir sent a cable, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the warm sentiments expressed by the leader. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf received similar cables from Jordanian Prince Hamza bin Al-Hussein and Omani Deputy Prime Minister Fahad bin Mahmoud Al-Said. – KUNA