KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received a phone call from King Abdullah II of Jordan, inquiring about his health. The Jordanian Monarch wished His Highness the Amir lasting wellbeing and the State of Kuwait further progress and prosperity.

His Highness the Amir and King Abdullah discussed during the contact the solid brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples, means of boosting further these ties at various levels, issues of joint interest and latest developments on the regional and international arenas.

His Highness the Amir expressed deep gratitude to King Abdullah for the gracious gesture and “this brotherly communication that depicts the historic and solid relations between the two countries and peoples.” He also extended good wishes to the King and his country.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Chairman of the Municipal Council Osama Humoud Al-Otaibi at Bayan Palace yesterday. Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of condolences yesterday to the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud over the death of the mother of Prince Musab bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables.

In the meantime, His Highness the Amir sent cables of condolences to the UAE Supreme Council member and Ruler of Umm Al-Quwain, Sheikh Saud Bin Rashid Al-Mualla, and Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al-Mualla, the Crown Prince of Umm Al-Quwain, on the death of Sheikha Maryam bint Ali bin Rashid Al-Mualla. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister sent similar cables.

Separately, His Highness the Amir has cabled Mary Simon, Canada’s Governor General, expressing deep congratulations on installing her as the nation’s governor general. His Highness the Amir expressed good wishes to her and her nation. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister addressed cables of identical content to Canada’s Governor General. – KUNA