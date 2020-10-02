The late Amir His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolences Thursday from US President Donald Trump on the passing of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Trump noted in the cable that His Highness late Amir was a friend and partner, underlining that he had honored him with the Legion of Merit, Degree Chief Commander. His Highness the Amir replied in a cable expressing gratitude to the US President for his sincere condolences and praised the solid and historic relations that bind the two friendly countries.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir received a letter of condolences from Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani, who eulogized Sheikh Sabah for his role to create an atmosphere of moderation in the region. His Highness the Amir sent a cable in reply expressing gratitude for the solace.

His Highness the Amir also received a letter of condolences from King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Issa Al Khalifa on the demise of the late Amir. In the cable, King Hamad praised the late Amir’s key contributions to developing the GCC, as well as noble efforts towards the promotion of Arab and Islamic causes. His Highness the Amir sent a cable in reply expressing gratitude for the heartfelt solace.

In the meantime, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended his condolences over the passing of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. In a cable he sent to His Highness the Amir, the North Korean leader expressed his “deepest sympathies” over this immense loss, as he hoped the Kuwaiti people would find solace in this time of grief. In reply, His Highness the Amir appreciated the North Korean leader’s commiserations, wishing him health and wellbeing.

His Highness the Amir also received a cable of condolences from President of South Korea Moon Jae-in over the death of His Highness Sheikh Sabah, also praising the role of the late Amir in strengthening ties between the two countries. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf sent a cable to the Korean President thanking him for his kind feelings and wishing him a long healthy life and more development for his country.

Moreover, His Highness the Amir received a letter of condolences from Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who praised the late Amir’s key contributions to developing his country in various fields and his ceaseless efforts to promote regional security and stability. South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir sent a letter of condolences to His Highness the Amir, in which he praised the late Amir’s key contributions to developing his country in various fields and promoting regional and international stability.

President of Mongolia Khaltmaagiin Battulga sent a similar letter in which he also praised the late Amir’s key contributions to developing his country in various fields and promoting bilateral ties between the two friendly nations. Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa praised, in a cable to His Highness the Amir, the late Amir’s key contributions to developing his country in various fields and efforts to promote bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. His Highness the Amir received similar letters from Hungarian President Janos Ader and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki who expressed deep sympathies on the demise of the late Amir, as well as Serbia’s President Aleksander Vucic who hailed Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad for his key role in boosting development in Arab countries and relations between Kuwait and Serbia. His Highness Sheikh Nawaf sent cables in reply to the presidents, expressing gratitude for the heartfelt solace.

His Highness the Amir also received letters of condolences from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi who praised the late Amir’s key contributions to developing his country in various fields and his ceaseless efforts to promote regional security and stability, as well as Saudi Royal Advisor and Governor of Makkah Region Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Al Saud who expressed his deepest condolences on the passing of Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad. — KUNA