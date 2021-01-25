KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Seif Palace National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, accompanied by Iraqi parliament speaker Mohammad Al-Halbousi and his accompanying delegation. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received the visiting Iraqi parliament speaker separately at Seif Palace. Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah attended the meeting between His Highness the Prime Minister and the Iraqi speaker.

Meanwhile, Ghanem had a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, during which they discussed means of boosting cooperation at various levels in addition to diverse regional and international topics, Al-Dastour news network reported. Parliament Deputy Speaker Ahmad Al-Shuhomi and a number of MPs attended the meeting. After the talks, Ghanem held a banquet for the visiting guest and his accompanying delegation, attended by a number of MPs.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah also met with the visiting Iraqi parliament speaker, and discussed with him means of boosting cooperation at various levels in addition to diverse regional and international topics. The meeting was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Khaled Al-Jarallah, Assistant Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Ambassador Dhari Al-Ejran and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Arab Homeland Affairs Ambassador Fahad Al-Awadhi.

Also present were Assistant Foreign Minister for Affairs of the Bureau of the Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Bureau Affairs of the Foreign Minister Ambassador Saleh Al-Loughani, Deputy Assistant of the Foreign Minister for the Bureau Affairs of the Foreign Minister Counsellor Ahmad Al-Shraim, Deputy Assistant of the Foreign Minister for Protocol Affairs Counsellor Abdulmohsen Al-Zaid and a number of senior ministry officials. – KUNA