KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf. – Amiri Diwan and KUNA photos

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is keen to support and strengthen Gulf Cooperation Council joint cooperation, GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf said after his reception by His Highness the Amir yesterday. In a press statement, Dr Hajraf and on behalf of the GCC staff congratulated His Highness the Amir on assuming power, wishing His Highness continuing success.

“During the meeting, we listened to the directions of His Highness regarding the GCC’s important role, recalling the great contributions His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah made in supporting and strengthening the Gulf joint cooperation,” said Dr Hajraf. He praised the significant role the late Kuwaiti ruler had played in the legacy of the regional bloc, alongside his relentless and sincere efforts to support its causes, raise its status and support its growth and development.

His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah had separately received Dr Hajraf at Seif Palace yesterday. Meanwhile, Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah received Dr Hajraf, and the two sides discussed the latest regional and international developments. – KUNA

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf.

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah meets GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf.