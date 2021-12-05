KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday received an invitation, addressed to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to attend the 42nd session of the GCC Summit. The invitation, addressed to His Highness the Amir, was delivered to His Highness the Crown Prince by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

The meeting between the visiting Saudi foreign minister and His Highness the Crown Prince was attended by Minister of the Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Amiri Diwan Undersecretary and Director of His Highness the Amir Bureau, Ambassador Ahmad Fahad Al-Fahad.

Also present at the meeting were the Director of His Highness the Crown Prince Bureau Jamal Mohammad Al-Dhiab and Assistant Foreign Minister for GCC Affairs Ambassador Hamad Rashed Al-Meri. Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh received Speaker of the National Assembly Marzouq Al-Ghanem and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. – KUNA