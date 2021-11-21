KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed cables of condolences to families of the homeland martyrs who were laid to rest yesterday. His Highness the Amir expressed his sentiments of sorrow to the families of the martyrs Badr Mubarak Hamed Dhiab Al-Brai’see, Saeed Awad Ayed Al-Rashidi, Saud Nayef Jazza’ Al-Daihani, Mekhled Jbairan Sharid Al-Daihani, Walid Mekhled Hamed Dhiab Al-Brai’see, Nayef Mehmel Dhaifallah Al-Mutairi, Fawaz Btaihan Dghaim Al-Mutairi, Moussa Sattar Jaber Khalaf Al-Enezi, Nayef Awad Ayed Al-Rashidi, Khaled Duaij Abdullah Khalifa Al-Khaldi, Saad Mansour Mohsen Al-Ajmi, Bader Met’eb Obaid Rashed Al-Mutairi, Fares Abdulrahman Fares Al-Mutairi, Nayef Khalaf Huwaider, Salah Hussein Sayed Al-Enezi, Mohammad Humoud Obaid Sulaiman Al-Hola, Mohammad Abdulatif Abdulaziz Al-Khraz, Fares Mohammad Deham Jahem Al-Enezi and Hussein Ali Jassem Al-Shemmari.

His Highness the Amir expressed his deepest consolations to the families of the martyrs who have been laid to rest, proudly recalling their sacrifices, their patriotic role in defending the dear homeland and redeeming its soil with their blood. His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the martyrs’ souls and shelter them in his paradise and inspire their gracious families to be patient.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah addressed identical cables of solace to the bereaved families, wishing their lost ones heavenly mercy and wishing them ability to be patient. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah addressed cables of identical content to the martyrs’ families.

National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem also sent cables to the families of the 19 martyrs, in which he expressed sincere condolences and recalled the heroic actions of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives to their homeland. The state of Kuwait held yesterday a broad funeral with military protocols for the 19 martyrs who lost their lives during the Iraqi invasion 1990, after receiving their remains from Iraq and identifying them through DNA examinations. – KUNA