KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has addressed a cable of condolences to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expressing deep condolences and sincere solace on death of people in the floods that ravaged the Indian State of Maharashtra. His Highness the Amir expressed solidarity with the friendly nation, hoping the Indian officials would succeed in tackling repercussions of the natural catastrophe and wishing the injured quick recovery.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of identical content to the Indian president. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah also addressed a similar cable to President Kovind.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry had expressed sympathy on Friday with India after the deadly flood and landslides which hit its Western state of Maharashtra and left scores of people dead, injured or missing. In a press statement, the ministry also offered condolences to the Indian government, people and relatives of the victims. It wished the wounded people speedy recovery. Earlier on Friday, Indian authorities said that at least 129 people have died and dozens of others were missing in the last 48 hours in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra.

In other news, Kuwait’s Embassy in New Delhi said on Friday that it has distributed sacrificial meat to several poor families across several Indian states during the Eid Al-Adha holiday. The Embassy in India said in a press statement that the meat distribution was in the framework of the annual sacrifice project under the supervision of the General Secretariat of Endowments, with a generous donation from benevolent people of Kuwait.

The statement said that the Embassy carried out the distribution of meats in cooperation with a number of Indian charitable societies and a large number of families in different Indian states who got the benefit thanked and expressed their gratitude to the Kuwaiti people and the leadership.

The support from Kuwait has come at a time many people in India are suffering due to the COVID-19 situation, Abdulaziz Al-A’athami, Secretary of Al-Ghazali Charitable Society, one of the five Indian charitable societies that implemented the project this year, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Kuwait, its people and charitable institutions for continuing to provide support to needy families.

The meat was distributed in New Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam. This annual project is being carried out in various countries of the world, and emphasizes the humanitarian role of Kuwait and its people, as well as embodying the virtues of giving and sharing. – KUNA