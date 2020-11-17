KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah meets His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. – Amiri Diwan photo

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace yesterday. In other news, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman expressing most sincere felicitations on the 50th anniversary of Oman’s national day.

His Highness the Amir, in his cable to the Sultan, lauded astounding development achievements that have been witnessed in various realms in the brotherly country. He wished that the Sultan would enjoy excellent health and wellbeing and hoped Oman would witness further promotion and prosperity under the Sultan’s wise leadership. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah addressed cables of similar content to the Sultan.

Separately, His Highness the Amir sent a cable of congratulations to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, expressing heartfelt congratulations on the sixth anniversary of his ascension to office. His Highness the Amir, in the cable, lauded the depth of the solid and historic relations between the two gracious families, the two brotherly countries and peoples.

He expressed deep pride of the remarkable developments in various sectors during the Saudi King’s era. Moreover, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf wished King Salman full health and wellbeing so he may pursue development at the local level and serve issues of the Arab and Muslim nations.

Furthermore, he hoped that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its gracious people would witness greater progress and prosperity under the Monarch’s sagacious leadership. His Highness the Crown Prince and His Highness the Prime Minister addressed cables of identical content to the Saudi King on the annual occasion. – KUNA