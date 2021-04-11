KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent yesterday a cable of congratulations to King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussain of Jordan, on the centenary of the founding of Jordan. In the cable, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health to King Abdullah II, and further progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables to Jordanian King.

Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan Palace His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. At Bayan Palace, His Highness the Amir also received Parliament Speaker Marzouq Ali Al-Ghanem. His Highness the Amir received as well His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir received Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir also met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Enhancing Transparency Affairs Abdullah Al-Roumi. In the meantime, His Highness the Crown Prince received Ghanem, His Highness Sabah Al-Khaled Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali and Roumi at Bayan Palace. His Highness Sheikh Mishal also received Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and Interior Minister Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah. – KUNA